Mavs Step Back LIVE: KP's Return & More Rarified Air For Luka

On this LIVE edition of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan recap the Dallas Mavericks' 115-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the return of Kristaps Porzingis, and Luka Doncic entering more rarified air on his 22nd birthday.

The Dallas Mavericks bounced back from their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in a big way by taking down James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets 115-98 on Saturday night. The Mavs effectively snapped Brooklyn's eight-game win streak with birthday boy Luka Doncic leading the way. Kristaps Porzingis, after missing the previous three games, made his much-anticipated return to the floor against the Nets, as trade rumors around the secondary star have been swirling lately.

On this LIVE Locker Room App edition of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan breakdown the Mavs' win over the Nets, including one guy who was one of the biggest x-factors, but won't get the same publicity as Doncic and Porzingis will.

Porzingis looked as good as he's looked all season on the defensive end of the court in Brooklyn. KP essentially had two weeks off due to the serious winter weather the state of Texas recently experienced, plus back tightness that kept him out of the three games prior, and he looked fresh as a result of that. Not only that, but Porzingis also played with more of an edge, likely in response to all the trade buzz that has been happening since he had been out. Whatever the case may be, this is the Porzingis the Mavs need on a nightly basis if they hope to climb back up the Western Conference standings.

Luka Doncic celebrated his 22nd birthday on Sunday, and the young megastar entered even more rarified NBA air by joining LeBron James as the only two players to have 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists before turning 22 years old. The only difference? James had played 71 more games than Doncic at that age-mark, which makes what Doncic has accomplished even more impressive. Given his overseas resumé and now what he's been able to accomplish in less than three seasons in the NBA, is Doncic already a basketball Hall-of-Famer?

