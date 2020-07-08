Do the Dallas Mavericks need a true '3rd star' going forward? TNT's Kenny Smith doesn't seem to think so, being that the Mavs already have the potent star duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Could there be more than just basketball brewing down in Orlando, like say, some early recruiting before the offseason? The guys discuss all of this and more this week. ... Get in here!

Welcome to Episode 64 on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com

On this episode, Dalton and Matt are joined by DallasBasketball.com's boss man Mike Fisher to discuss all things Mavs Bubble-related. First, the guys dive into a couple of recent 105.3 The Fan interviews with TNT's Kenny Smith and Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle. Smith believes that the Mavs don't need a 'third star,' something we've also written about here at DBcom in recent weeks. Is he right?

In the second half of this episode, Fish talks about his personal expectations for the Mavs as they prepare to fly to Orlando for the NBA restart set to take place on July 30 (July 31 for the Mavs). Although this NBA bubble experiment is mostly about playing basketball and finishing the season, Fish offers up an interesting point about how this could be the Mavs opportunity to start informally recruiting their 'third star,' should they decide that they need one. As always, thanks for listening! (Note: the audio below is from our recorded Zoom video conference, so there are a few hiccups due to some connection issues, but nothing major)

