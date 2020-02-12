Dallas Basketball
Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 56: Mavs Officially Sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Luka Doncic is Back, Baby!

Dalton Trigg

Welcome to Episode 56 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

This week, the Mavs Step Back welcomed special guest Ben Collins to the show. Ben is a reporter for NBC News, but more importantly (at least in our opinion), he is also just as big of a Mavs enthusiast as the rest of us. The episode starts out with the guys reacting to the Mavs officially signing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and how he could help strengthen Dallas' playoff push. The conversation then shifts to how the Mavs have essentially 'treaded water' with all the injuries they've been dealt, but that they'll need to pick it up significantly in the second half of the season to solidify their playoff standing in the Western Conference. The pod then wraps up with the guys giving a brief preview of the Mavs game against the Kings on Wednesday night, which will be Luka Doncic's first game back after missing the last seven due to an ankle injury. Thanks for listening!

