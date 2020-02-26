Dallas Basketball
Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 57: Doncic and Porzingis' Budding Chemistry, and 'Falling in Love' with Tim Hardaway Jr.

Dalton Trigg

Welcome to Episode 57 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, Dalton and Matt discuss the Mavs' recent 4-game stretch, where they've gone 3-1 overall, but 3-0 with three blowout wins in the games where both Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis play. The Mavs' young star duo's chemistry is just now starting to click in a way it didn't early on in the season, and it couldn't come at a better time with the Mavs jockeying for playoff position in the Western Conference.

The conversation then shifts the Mavs' loss to the Hawks from Saturday night ... a game that's being protested by owner Mark Cuban due to a very questionable call at the end of the game. Although this protest is technically just for one game, the guys discuss why this move from Cuban sends a bigger message to the NBA about its officiating lately.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has emerged a key contributor to the Mavs' success this season, not only with his stats, but also with the passion and energy he brings on a nightly basis. Hardaway Jr.'s shooting hasn't just been 'good' this season, it's been 'elite.' The guys briefly dive into those numbers before pondering what a potential long-term extension would look like for him this offseason. Thanks for listening!

