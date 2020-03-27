Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 'Quarantine': Our Favorite TV Shows, Video Games, Snacks and More During COVID-19 Pandemic

Dalton Trigg

Welcome to Episode 'Quarantine' on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

This week, Dalton and Matt are back to discuss how life has been since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NBA to suspend its season. Having a lot more time at home than they usually do, the guys discussed what tv shows they've really gotten into over the last few weeks, as well as video games and quarantine snacks too (in the cover photo for this article, you'll notice Luka Doncic enjoying a nice Poli ham sandwich). Although this particular episode isn't centered on the Mavs like it usually is, we encourage our listeners to go back and listen to some of our favorite episode with big guests like Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson, Shawn Marion and many others. Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on the Youtube platform, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content we are working on for everyone.

Screenshot 2019-11-21 09.49.27
Mavs Step Back YouTube Channel

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice this season when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're about halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

Comments

Mavs Step Back Podcast

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: NBPA’s Dr. Parham on the NBA and Coronavirus - 'Still Waters' and 'Hidden Tattoos'

A DallasBasketball.com Exclusive: The NBPA Mental-Health Leader Dr. William Parham on the NBA and Coronavirus - 'Still Waters' and 'Hidden Tattoos'

Mike Fisher

NBA's Silver Offers Creative Ideas 'Because Fans Are Stuck and Need Entertainment'

NBA's Silver Offers Creative Ideas 'Because Fans Are Stuck and Need Entertainment' - And Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Agrees

Mike Fisher

Ranking the Dallas Mavs' Top Five NBA Trades in Franchise History

The Dallas Mavericks have always been known for their NBA wheeling-and-dealing, and here we rank the Top Five trades in franchise history.

Dalton Trigg

by

justa25thta

Guess 'Em! Mavs' Porzingis Names His 'All-Time NBA Dream Starting 5'

Guess 'em! Mavs' Porzingis Names His 'All-Time NBA Dream Starting 5'

Mike Fisher

'Where's Waldo?' The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

'Where's Waldo?' The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

Richie Whitt

by

longhaul

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Adds Huge EuroLeague Honor to Resume

NBA star Luka Doncic's long list of accomplishments during his short stint now includes an elite Euro honor.

BriAmaranthus

Optimistic Mavs Owner Cuban: 'Hopefully Play By Middle of May'

An Optimistic Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban With An NBA Projection: 'Hopefully Play By Middle of May'

Mike Fisher

Mavs Tuesday Donuts: What If There Simply Is No 2020 NBA Season?

Mavs Tuesday Donuts, And A Conversation-Starter: What If There Simply Is No 2020 NBA Season?

Mike Fisher

The Wisdom of NBA League Pass & NFL Game Pass Video Services Now Being Free

The Wisdom of NBA League Pass & NFL Game Pass Video Services Now Being Free

Mike Fisher

by

Davis22

Mavs Meals: Players Plan To Feed DFW Coronavirus First Responders

Mavs Meals: Players Plan To Feed DFW Coronavirus First Responders As Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Continue to Lead The Way In Helping-Hand Activities

Mike Fisher