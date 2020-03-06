Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Step Back Ep. 58: Luka vs. Zion, and Porzingis Playing MVP-Level Basketball

Dalton Trigg

Welcome to Episode 58 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, Dalton and Matt recap the Dallas Mavericks' thrilling 127-123 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans, which was the first of many duels between young superstars Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson. The guys talk about the great defensive jobs Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis did on Williamson, as well as the MVP-level Porzingis has been playing over the last month. 

From there, the conversation shifts to what the ceiling of this team could be heading into the playoffs, while also taking a quick glance at the current Western Conference standings with only 18 games remaining. Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on the Youtube platform, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content we are working on for everyone.

Screenshot 2019-11-21 09.49.27
Mavs Step Back YouTube Channel

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice this season when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're about halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

Comments

Mavs Step Back Podcast

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Icon Michael Irvin Has Advice for Zion Williamson 'To Take Over The NBA'

Dallas Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Got a Close-Up View Of NBA Rookie Zion Williamsson. And Along With Loving him, Michael Has Some Advice

Mike Fisher

'The Numbers Game': Which Mavs and Other DFW Sports Stars 'Wore It Best'?

It's One of Our Favorite Parlor Games: 'The Numbers Game.' One Jersey Number for One Standout. Which Mavs and Other DFW Sports Stars 'Wore It Best'?

Richie Whitt

Mavs Injury Update on Luka Doncic Thumb & Illness & Finney-Smith Hip

The Dallas Mavericks Are Trying to Bang their Way Through the NBA Homestretch While Trying to Keep Luka Doncic and Others from Getting Banged Up

Mike Fisher

Video Exclusive: A Scouting Report on Luka and Zion - Via Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant

WATCH: The Stars Sparkled at the AAC As Luka and Zion Took The Court - And NFL Star Dez Bryant Visited With CowboysSI.com

Mike Fisher

Stars Come Out: Mahomes, Dez and Eden Hazard Expected to Watch Zion vs. Luka of Mavs

The future of the NBA is not only in good hands, but it invades Dallas on Wednesday when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Matt Galatzan

by

Ct33

WATCH: Zion Williamson is 'Breathtaking,' says Mavs Coach Carlisle

WATCH: NBA Rookie Zion Williamson is 'Breathtaking,' says Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle

Mike Fisher

by

Ct33

Was That A 'Playoff Atmosphere'? Mavs' Porzingis Admits He Wouldn't Know

It's a Fun NBA Cliche: A Certain Game 'Had A Playoff Atmosphere.' Did Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Have It? One Star Admits He Wouldn't Know

Mike Fisher

Luka and the Mavs Outlast Zion and the Pelicans 127-123 in OT on a Star-Studded Night

With A Star-Studded Crowd In Attendance, Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis Led The Mavs To A 127-123 Overtime Win Over Zion Williamson's Pelicans.

Matt Galatzan

"Monster" Zion Williamson's debut vs. Luka Doncic: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Pelicans

It’ll Be The First Time Zion Williamson And Luka Doncic Are On The Court Against Each Other.

BriAmaranthus

Wednesday Mavs Desperation Donuts - A Learning Curve Starting With Luka vs. Zion

The NBA's Dallas Mavericks have to learn to play like a desperate team way before things get desperate - Starting tonight with a visit from Zion Williamson's Pels

Steven Kilpatrick