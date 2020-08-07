Dallas Basketball
Mavs vs. Clippers Recap Pod: When 'Good' Simply Isn't Good Enough

Dalton Trigg

The Dallas Mavericks competed with the Los Angeles Clippers for three and a half quarters tonight, but when the dust settled, 'good' just wasn't good enough... Join us as we talk through our raw postgame feelings.

Welcome to the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, the guys recap the Mavs' 126-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, dropping them to 1-3 in 'bubble' play. Both Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis proved that they can compete with the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but when it comes to the roster, the Mavs just simply don't have enough to be a 'great' team right now. Dalton and Matt discuss how that can going into this upcoming offseason, and much, much more. Thanks for listening!

