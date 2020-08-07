Mavs vs. Clippers Recap Pod: When 'Good' Simply Isn't Good Enough

The Dallas Mavericks competed with the Los Angeles Clippers for three and a half quarters tonight, but when the dust settled, 'good' just wasn't good enough... Join us as we talk through our raw postgame feelings.

Welcome to the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, the guys recap the Mavs' 126-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, dropping them to 1-3 in 'bubble' play. Both Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis proved that they can compete with the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but when it comes to the roster, the Mavs just simply don't have enough to be a 'great' team right now. Dalton and Matt discuss how that can going into this upcoming offseason, and much, much more. Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on Youtube, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content on that platform.

By taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice (whenever fans are allowed to attend games again, that is) when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're over halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on Twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!