Podcast: Doncic Doing It All; Should Bey Get Mavs 'Varsity' Minutes?

On this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk about Luka Doncic doing all he can possibly do for the Dallas Mavericks right now and why No. 36 pick Tyler Bey might be able to help this team sooner rather than later.

The Dallas Mavericks are nearing the end of the first half of this rollercoaster NBA season. Although some of the circumstances surrounding Dallas' 13-15 have been out of the team's control, the daunted Western Conference gives pity to no one.

Although Luka Doncic was named an NBA All-Star game starter for the second season in a row today, the Mavs' current standing as the 10th team in the West standings has resulted in Doncic going from a preseason MVP favorite to a player who is now on the outside looking in. Doncic is doing all he can right now, nearly averaging a 30-point triple-double and shooting a career-high from deep. What can the Mavs do over the next few weeks to give him more of the help he needs?

READ MORE: BREAKING: Mavs Luka Doncic Named NBA All-Star Starter

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan give their thoughts on where the Mavs are currently stand with the NBA All-Star break on the horizon. This team has endured a lot over the first two months of the season, and although it's true that this roster likely needs more undisturbed time to mesh better, the guys still agree that a trade or two is needed if Dallas wants to be more than a first-round playoff exit.

In addition to roster improvements by trades, the guys also think there's a few things the Mavs could do in-house to get more out of the current roster. Tyrell Terry and Tyler Bey, who were selected with the No. 31 and No. 36 picks respectively in last year's NBA Draft, have been killing it in the G-League bubble. Terry is still a work in progress due to his light build, but could Bey potentially see actual rotation minutes for the Mavs going forward? Given the team's need for energy, rebounding and defense, the guys believe this one is a no-brainer:

And if you'd prefer to watch some highlights of Luka Doncic, Tyrell Terry and Tyler Bey while also listening to this week's episode, then checkout our YouTube page this week as well:

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

Subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Subscribe to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Wes Iwundu (we have another big one coming for you during the NBA All-Star break!)

to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Wes Iwundu (we have another big one coming for you during the NBA All-Star break!) Give us a good rating and review on Apple Podcasts if that's where you listen every week.

CONTINUE READING: Luka Makes TIME 'Next 100' List - Boban Explains