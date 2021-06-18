Rick Carlisle Resigns: Who Should Be Mavs' Next Coach?

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE: Rick Carlisle's resignation, what's next for this Mavs front office? Talk on Jamahl Mosley, Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, Dame Lillard.

The Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs nearly two weeks ago, but that certainly hasn't stopped them from dominating the news cycle lately. Less than 24 hours after we learned that the Mavs and long-time GM Donnie Nelson were parting ways, the news dropped earlier today that head coach Rick Carlisle, who has coached the team through 13 seasons and its first and only championship, is resigning.

READ MORE: Source: Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic 'Would Endorse' Coach Jamahl Mosley As Carlisle Replacement

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we went into this offseason knowing that Dallas needed to make some changes in order to potentially get superstar Luka Doncic the help he needs going forward.

We didn't necessarily think both Nelson and Carlisle would be out of the picture this soon, but alas, here we are.

Mark Cuban now faces some of the most important decisions he's ever had to make in his tenure as the owner of the Mavs with these impending new hirings of team president, general manager and head coach. These decisions could potentially affect whether or not Doncic stays in Dallas past his upcoming $200 million max rookie extension.

READ MORE: Cuban At A Crossroads: What Mavs Owner Must Promise New GM & Coach

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, we start off by discussing Rick Carlisle's resignation at length, as well as what's next for this Mavs front office and head coaching position. Is Jamahl Mosley the next logical head coach hire due to him being well-liked by Luka Doncic and the rest of the roster?

What about former-Maverick Jason Kidd... IF it means potentially getting Damian Lillard as well?

Given Doncic's megastar abilities and style of play, is a coach with ultimate people skills more important for team chemistry than an X's and O's coach? Let's talk about it!

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to: