The number of potential roster-upgrading opportunities for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason is large, to say the least. You never know who might become available in trade talks, or who the Mavs might be rumored to have interest in when it comes to free agency. Speculating on these many possibilities is one of the things we do best here at DallasBasketball.com, and those interesting conversations continued this week on our Mavs Step Back Podcast.

According to "gossip,'' as Fish puts it, the Mavs have interest in the Los Angeles Clippers' Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell. Harrell will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and although it is widely expected that the Clippers will re-sign him, the Mavs potentially being interested in his services is enough for us to consider his fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, as well as what other moves would need to be made to make it feasible from a roster standpoint (the Mavs already have a lot of money invested in three of their bigs - Porzingis, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber).

In the latter half of this week's episode, we re-visit and re-examine a potential Mavs trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, which was first presented on DallasBasketball.com back around the NBA trade deadline in February.

We believe this option could still be a possibility once the draft rolls around in November, that is, if the Mavs see LaVine as being as good of a fit next to Doncic and Porzingis as we do. Despite his lack of defense, LaVine has the tools to succeed on that end of the court with the right roster around him. LaVine was the eleventh top scorer in the league this past season, averaging nearly 26 points, five rebounds and four assists per game, while shooting 45% from the field and 38% from deep.

Does LaVine's frustrated-laded comments to the media these last few years mean that he'd pose a potential threat to the Mavs' locker room chemistry, or is he just a highly competitive guy who is tired of losing? We discuss the LaVine idea at length, as well as our thoughts on the Western Conference finals and Eastern Conference finals so far. As always, thanks for listening!

