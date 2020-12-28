How Mavs Can Keep Riding This Clippers High

On this Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by Richard Stayman to recap the Mavericks' 124-73 walloping of the Los Angeles Clippers - how high can Dallas ride after this going forward?

After starting the season off in a disappointing way, the entire Dallas Mavericks team got a massive morale boost in their 124-73 walloping of the Los Angeles Clippers. With the win, the Mavs improved to 1-2 on the young season, as they now await a home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets for a chance to get back to .500.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by his DallasBasketball.com colleague Richard Stayman (better known as @MavsDraft on Twitter) to discuss the Mavs historic beatdown of the Clippers. Dallas held an eye-popping 50-point lead at halftime of that game, which turned out to be an NBA record. The game got so out of hand, that former Mavs player and Clippers broadcaster Jim Jackson resorted to playing trivia games halfway through the third quarter as Dallas flirted with pushing its lead to 60 points.

Luka Doncic continued to do his thing, putting up 24 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in just 27 minutes of play through three quarters. Although Doncic has started this season shooting an encouraging 86% from the free-throw line, his three-point shooting continues to be a no-show. Is this something the Mavs should be concerned with going forward, or could it just simply be a conditioning or rhythm issue?

From there, the guys go on to discuss how amazing Josh Richardson has been for this Mavs team on both ends of the court, James Johnson and Willie Cauley-Stein getting more run off the bench, why Josh Green needs to become a staple in Rick Carlisle's bench rotation, and much, much more:

