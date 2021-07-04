'Living the Pipe-Dream': Why Kawhi-to-Mavs Makes Sense - Podcast

On this LIVE episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by a handful of callers to discuss the rumors about the Dallas Mavericks potentially being able to lure Kawhi Leonard away from the Los Angeles Clippers. As much of a pipe-dream as this may seem to be, there's enough smoke around it to warrant our attention.

We are not naive enough to 'predict' that Kawhi Leonard is going to leave the Los Angeles to join Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks this offseason. However, we aren't going to discount the idea either, given how Leonard and his camp have operated in the past. Is it likely? Probably not, but that doesn't mean Dallas doesn't have a much better chance of it happening than they have in previous years. Is it worthy of our attention since both the local and national media have raised some smoke around the idea? Absolutely, it is.

On this LIVE episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by a handful of Mavs fan callers to discuss to Kawhi-to-Dallas rumors at length, and why now is the time where its completely acceptable to have Mavs hope while 'living the pipe-dream'. Why are some people so quick to discount the Kawhi-to-Dallas scenario given the uncharted waters the Mavs are currently in while having a new player-friendly front office regime and megastar Luka Doncic, who is coming off of two straight First Team All-NBA seasons at just 22 years old?

For at least 30 more days, we finally have some legitimate reasons to believe that things could be different this time around for the Mavs. And if nothing happens? Well, then we can go back to griping about how Mark Cuban isn't able to bring in big-time names in free agency. But until then, let's give new hires Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd a chance to show us what they've got.

Listen here as we talk about how Kawhi-to-Dallas makes a lot more sense than most people might think:

