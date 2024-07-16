Brooklyn Nets Attend Former No. 7 Pick's Workout
The Brooklyn Nets are no stranger to second chances. Their current roster alone includes two players desperate to revive their careers in Ben Simmons and Dennis Smith Jr., and may soon invite another castaway to try and re-enter the professional basketball landscape.
Per Erik Slater on X, the Nets attended a workout in Las Vegas today for former Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes. The 22-year-old was exiled out of the Motor City back in February, being waived by the franchise who took a chance on him with the seventh overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Holding career averages of 8.1 points and 5.2 assists per game, Hayes' failure could easily be attributed to the disaster he landed in. For years now, Detroit has been bottom-feeders of the NBA and far from developmental gurus.
Brooklyn could serve as the perfect scenario for Hayes to land in. Now amid a full-blown rebuild, there will be plenty of minutes available to development-needy players. The pressure would be far less than it was in Detroit, as lottery picks often carry hefty expectations in the early stages of their careers.
For a low-risk, high reward deal with the Nets, Hayes could not be a better fit. They are in desperate need of a starting point guard, and while it is unlikely for Hayes to fill that role immediately, he is still just 22 years old. Allowing he and Cam Thomas to develop and form a true backcourt rapport with one another may reap massive benefits in the future when Brooklyn finds their rebuild close to completion.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.