Brooklyn Nets: Scotto Projects Claxton to Command $20-25 Million a Year
Despite rumblings about LeBron James' upcoming decisions, Nic Claxton currently remains one of the hottest names on the market.
Set to become an unrestricted free agent after the expiration of his two-year deal with Brooklyn, Claxton is a soon-to-be perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate who would immediately infuse a front court with rim-protection and an inside presence on offense.
Across the past two seasons, the big man has averaged 12.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 blocks across 147 total games, cementing himself as a valuable piece.
Now, though, it appears teams will have to shell out for his talents.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Claxton is set to earn a major payday after bringing in $17 million total in his last deal.
"Through my conversations with executives, I'd say he remains around that $20 million figure annually. I think $25 million would be his ceiling as of now." Scotto said.
For Brooklyn, most teams desperate need for front court depth is likely to drive the price up somewhat. Meaning the aforementioned $25 million figure might soon be a reality.
Regardless, the Nets have a leg up currently, both being a familiar situation for Claxton and having the available space to raise the price somewhat. Paying out a bit more wouldn't be a crippling blow to the Nets' funds, but staying flexible could be the name of the game for Brooklyn moving forward.
Still, other destinations such as Oklahoma City, Golden State, Orlando and more could be enticing destinations.