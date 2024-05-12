Could the Nets Find Their Next Signing at the Olympics?
France — the host of the upcoming Olympics — along with the United States, Japan, Australia, Serbia, South Sudan, Canada and defending world champions Germany will putting it all on the line this summer. A familiar talent who has been bounced around the NBA and could be a potential Nets target is Wenyen Gabriel. If South Sudan makes an inspired deep run in this Olympics or perhaps wins gold, Gabriel would play a big role in making that happen. That would be more than enough to show any NBA team that this player deserves another look.
An unfamiliar talent who will also be at the Olympics is Aleksa Avramovic. The Serbian guard plays overseas for Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade. Avramovic had a vital role in getting Serbia to the 2023 FIBA World Cup Final without Nikola Jokic. He averaged 11.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game in the tournament before losing to Germany in the Final.
One of the favorites in the whole thing, France, will be showcasing Frank Ntilkina with his back against the wall. If the French crash out as the hosts before the Final or even fail to win gold on home soil, that would be just devastating. Nevertheless, if France expects to go far in the tournament, Ntilkina could end up playing crucial minutes. The familiar talent that Nets fans can remember from the cross-borough matchups between the Knicks in 2017. Definitely keep an eye out on for him as a potential target for the Nets in the offseason.
We do know Brooklyn will be could be making new roster moves with players entering the 2024 NBA Draft. However, that doesn't mean the door is also closed for a veteran who will play at the 2024 Olympics. When pertaining to the upcoming draft, according to Nets Daily, general manager of the Brooklyn Nets Sean Marks has his sights set on it. Marks indicated to the media that they would be open to trading into the draft if they thought a prospect had fallen into the appropriate spot.
