Brooklyn Nets NBA Draft Notebook: Recapping Kansas vs. UNC, Arkansas vs. Baylor
College basketball is fully underway now, which means that 2025 NBA Draft prospects across the board are now in full swing and being evaluated weekly.
As of Monday morning, the Nets are 4-6. Tankathon projects Brooklyn to start picking at no. 10 right now, although that will probably change. The Nets could have up to six total picks next draft, depending on whether a top 37-protected selection from the Miami Heat translates.
This week’s biggest games of the draft cycle were Kansas taking on North Carolina, and Arkansas facing off against Baylor. All four teams feature draft prospects, although the ones who shined were not the most highly-touted.
Seth Trimble was UNC’s best prospect in the team’s loss to Kansas. The junior guard was putting pressure on the rim throughout the entire contest. Trimble has taken on a much bigger role for the Tarheels this season, and is averaging 17 points in 31.5 minutes through the first two games.
Drake Powell and Ian Jackson are Carolina’s freshmen to watch, but it was an up-and-down night for both. Jackson was more impressive, hitting a couple of nice pull-ups, but ultimately intermittent. Powell, touted by many as a potential top-ten pick, was incredibly hesitant. He passed up open shots, missed the ones he took badly and generally had a night to forget.
For the Jayhawks, 6-foot-9 big man Flory Bidunga appears to be their most interesting NBA prospect. Bidunga is undersized, but he makes up for it with his length, hops and motor. The question is whether the Congolese center gets enough playing time, as the Kansas frontcourt runs through Hunter Dickinson and KJ Adams.
Junior wing/guard Rylan Griffen remains interesting, but he needs a genuine breakout in his third college season. Right now, it looks like his role with Kansas might be smaller than last season's at Alabama.
Moving onto Arkansas vs. Baylor, VJ Edgecombe looked to bounce back from a four-point college debut against Gonzaga last week. The Bahamian guard, a projected top-five pick before the season, was better — but it still wasn’t a good game for his standards. Edgecombe finished 3-for-12 from the field and 1-for-7 from three; however, he was decent as a connective passer, had some defensive moments and rebounded well in the Bears’ win.
Still, the Baylor freshman is going to need to answer questions about his on-ball skill if he wants to remain in the top five. Egor Demin, a 6-foot-9 Russian guard playing for BYU, is threatening to take that “spot.”
Adou Thiero was Arkansas’ best player. The 6-foot-8 forward has an interesting backstory, with his father Almamy having played college basketball for Adou’s also-now-coach John Calipari and his mother Mariam Sy being the 33rd pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft. Thiero was about 5-foot-7 as a high school freshman but is now a physical, above-the-rim force on both ends. This is his third season of college basketball and he looks primed for his best year yet.
Potential lottery pick Boogie Fland was also solid for the Razorbacks, although he struggled to finish at the basket; otherwise, he would’ve had more than 17 points. The Bronx-born guard was his team’s best playmaker, however, creating easy shots and being pesky on defense. Fland is listed at 6-foot-2 and might end up measuring smaller in the NBA, but he’s a genuine defensive disruptor.
Second-year Croatian big Zvonimir Ivisic was quieter for Arkansas and needs to do more. “Big Z” was intriguing as a freshman at Kentucky, but he needs to build on those glimpses as a prospect who will be 22 years old next summer. Ivisic missed all three of his field goals versus Baylor. Freshmen Karter Knox and Billy Richmond III got some run off the bench for the Razorbacks and are worth tracking, but they seem like longer-term prospects right now.
Watch List:
Here are three options per day of games to watch for this upcoming week of college basketball. This edition of the Brooklyn Nets NBA Draft Notebook features a college-exclusive watch list.
Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 PM ET — Alabama vs. McNeese: Derrion Reid, Labaron Phillon, Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, Jarin Stevenson, Aden Holloway (Alabama)
Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 PM ET — Rutgers vs. Saint Peter’s: Ace Bailey if available, Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 PM ET — Maryland vs. Florida A&M: Derik Queen (Maryland)
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 PM ET — Kansas vs. Michigan State: Flory Bidunga, Rylan Griffen, AJ Storr, Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams (Kansas); Jase Richardson, Xavier Booker, Coen Carr (Michigan State)
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 PM ET — Georgia vs. North Florida: Asa Newell (Georgia)
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9 PM ET — Duke vs. Kentucky: Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel, Caleb Foster, Tyrese Proctor, Isaiah Evans (Duke); Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, Brandon Garrison, Otega Oweh (Kentucky)
Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 PM ET — UConn vs. Le Moyne: Liam McNeeley, Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, Jaylin Stewart (UConn)
Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 PM ET — Louisiana vs. Houston: JoJo Tugler, Milos Uzan (Houston)
Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 9 PM ET — Illinois vs. Oakland: Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, Tomislav Ivisic (Illinois)
Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 PM ET — Mizzou vs. Mississippi Valley State: Annor Boateng, Mark Mitchell (Mizzou)
Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9 PM ET — Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon: Joson Sanon, Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State); Tyon Grant-Foster (Grand Canyon)
Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9 PM ET — Kansas State vs. LSU: Curtis Givens (LSU); Coleman Hawkins, Achor Achor, Ugonna Onyenso, Baye Fall (Kansas State)
Friday, Nov. 15 at 6 PM ET — Florida State vs. Florida: Alex Condon, Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida); Jamir Watkins, Taylor Bol Bowen, Alier Maluk (Florida State)
Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 PM ET — Purdue vs. Alabama: Derrion Reid, Labaron Phillon, Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, Jarin Stevenson Aden Holloway (Alabama)
Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 PM ET — Wisconsin vs. Arizona: Carter Bryant, Motiejus Krivas, KJ Lewis (Arizona)
