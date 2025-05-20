Is this SEC Guard the Answer for the Brooklyn Nets?
As meetings continue to go on during the pre-draft process for the NBA, one player who has become familiar with the Brooklyn Nets thanks to his meetings is Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears.
Fears, who is coming off a solid freshman year where he averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, is a projected lottery pick in this year's draft class and his prolific scoring is a big reason why.
ClutchPoints Erik Slater was able to catch up with Fears at the NBA Combine to ask how meetings went with teams, and when asked about the Brooklyn Nets, Fears said, "The conversations were great. They were just telling me how I could fit within their system and be an overall good piece for them."
Nets fans on social media have also begun to arm up the idea of drafting the Oklahoma Sooners guard, putting the potential lotto pick in a Brooklyn Nets jersey with his signature upside-down Jordan brand headband. His NBA Combine measurements and performances only proved what scouts already seen watching his tape from this season.
Standing at 6-foot-4 with a great balance of speed and pace, Fears has plenty of NBA boxes checked off including the ability to not only make shots but create for himself and others as well.
The Nets will have time to do their homework on plenty of prospects from this year's NBA Draft Combine, but it seems like the Nets fans have already decided who their franchise should select if he is available at pick 8.