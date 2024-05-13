Mock Trade: Nets Move Into Top Three of 2024 NBA Draft
Now that the order is set for the 2024 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in an interesting position.
On one hand, they could stay conservative and remain pick-less this offseason. On the other, they could choose to make a big swing, and move their star for one of this year's top prospects.
After the Houston Rockets previously attempted to send Brooklyn's picks acquired in the 2021 James Harden swap back to the Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, the results of Sunday's draft lottery could lead Bridges in Houston after all.
Following the announcement of the draft order, Adrian Wojnarowski discussed Houston's plans with their third overall pick on ESPN.
"They have drafted well in Houston and blended it with some good veterans, so I think there will be a lot of conversations, I think that pick will be available."
The NBA insider also added that the Rocket's current general manager, Rafael Stone, has "always shown an inclination to be willing to trade out of his draft spot to bring in an impact veteran player."
Should Houston attempt to swing a trade for Bridges for a second time, it could look something like this:
Brooklyn receives:
No. 3 pick in 2024 NBA Draft (Via Brooklyn)
Dillon Brooks ($22,627,671 over four years)
Houston receives:
Top-8 protected 2027 first round pick (Via Philadelphia)
Mikal Bridges ($21,700,000 over three years)
In this mock trade, Brooklyn gets back their pick they moved for James Harden back in 2021, and receive a "lite" version of Bridges. Brooks provides floor spacing, elite-level on ball defense and an edge that the Nets desperately need. With the third overall selection, Brooklyn could opt to go a number of ways, potentially securing a big-man of the future allowing them to let Nicolas Claxton walk this off-season.
As Houston is rumored to already be open for business, the league could see a lot of movement in the coming weeks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.