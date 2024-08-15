NBA Mock Draft: After Cooper Flagg, Who Will the Brooklyn Nets Target in 2025?
On Monday, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report published a 2025 NBA mock draft that saw the Brooklyn Nets select 5-star recruit and Duke product Cooper Flagg with the top pick.
Flagg is an elite prospect who has the potential to alter the outlook of an NBA franchise early in his career, which should create a competitive effort from multiple teams to reach the top of the 2025 draft.
After the 2024 class was viewed as a lackluster group compared to years headlined by superstars like Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards and Zion Williamson, Flagg is the next prized possession for any NBA franchise searching for the face of its organization.
While Flagg would be the the Nets most important selection in upcoming cycle, the team is slated to have a handful of additional first round picks in 2025.
Brooklyn's next pick in the mock draft fell at No. 23 overall, where Wasserman slotted 5-star recruit and Arizona forward Carter Bryant.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Bryant is rated the No. 24 overall prospect and No. 5 power forward in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Corona Centennial (CA) product was a McDonald's All-American in the 2024 recruiting class and will be a freshman at Arizona during the 2024-25 season.
The Nets also received the No. 28 and No. 29 picks in Wasserman's prediction, selecting North Carolina wing Ian Jackson and 18-year-old Israeli guard Ben Saraf.
Prior to enrolling at UNC, Jackson, like Bryant, was a 5-star prospect and McDonald's All-American in the 2024 recruiting class. Listed at 6-5 and 185 pounds, Jackson ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 4 shooting guard in the country, according to 247Sports.
Saraf, a talented young ball handler from Israel, represented his home country in the FIBA U18 EuroBasket championships earlier this summer. The potential first round pick was named the tournament's MVP after averaging over 28 points per game, aided by 40-point performances against Spain and Serbia.
Saraf is set to play for Ratiopharm Ulm, a professional team in Germany that also produced 2024 first round pick Pacôme Dadiet, this season. Playing in a more competitive league, it would not be surprising to see Saraf rise rapidly up draft boards if he continues to churn out strong performances.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.