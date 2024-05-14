Nets 2024 NBA Draft Big Board
With rumors swirling simultaneously about the Houston Rockets' motive to move their third overall selection in this year's draft and their interest in Nets' forward Mikal Bridges, a blockbuster trade could be on the horizon. Should Brooklyn secure a top three selection, their big board should look something like this:
1. Alexandre Sarr, Perth Wildcats, France
Sarr will likely become the second consecutive French big to be selected at the top of the NBA Draft, and for good reason. The 7-foot-1 big man is a mobile, athletic finisher with a strong handle for his size. He is a skilled passer that possesses positional versatility, carrying the ability to play at either the four or five spot. Much like last year's first overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, Sarr is a day one NBA-ready defender. Brooklyn likely has no shot of landing the athletic wing in a center's body, barring the Atlanta Hawks' willingness to move the top selection.
2. Nikola Topic, Crvena Zvezda, Serbia
Topic is the best facilitator in this year's class. His craftiness creates opportunities for himself and his teammates, something Brooklyn desperately needs with Dennis Shröder being the only point guard on the contract books for 2024-25. The 6-foot-6 guard possesses great touch around the rim, and is an extremely athletic finisher. Topic's jump-shooting still leaves much to be desired, but once he lands in the hands of NBA trainers, he will likely find his stroke.
3. Rob Dillingham, Kentucky, Freshman
Dillingham is the most dynamic prospect on the board. His ball-handling allows him to be an elite shot-creator, making him a pull-up threat from anywhere on the court. The 6-foot-1 guard was college basketball's most electric player last season at Kentucky. Still a developing defender, his size and ability may turn some teams away come draft night, but his offensive output is undeniable. A backcourt of Dillingham and Cam Thomas would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.
4. Stephon Castle, UConn, Freshman
Castle exemplified UConn's play style in his freshman season. The 6-foot-6 guard was an elite defender in his sole season in Storrs, and possesses an extraordinary feel for the game. An all-around talent, Castle would fit in Brooklyn's backcourt just as well, if not better, than Topic. Similar to the Serbian guard, Castle's shooting is the weakest part of his game, but will likely improve as he adjusts to the professional game.
5. Donovan Clingan, UConn, Freshman
Clingan is the center Brooklyn would be most likely to land, giving them financial flexibility, allowing Nicolas Claxton to walk in free-agency. The 7-foot-2 big man is a prototypical "inside center," boasting supreme shot-erasing ability with his 7-foot-7 wingspan. For his size, he moves impressively well, presenting a perfect counter to the modern NBA pick-and-roll. A much improved post presence offensively, Clingan could immediately take over for Claxton should he find his way to Brooklyn.
