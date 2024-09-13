Nets Draft Scouting: NBL Center Should Grab Attention
As Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks continues his scouting at the 2024 NBL Blitz, the organization should closely monitor Rocco Zikarsky, a standout prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft. Zikarsky, a 7-foot-3 center from Australia, hasn't received an abundance of minutes in the Brisbane Bullets' preseason, but Zikarsky is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds through five games.
Zikarsky’s physical attributes are immediately eye-catching. Standing at 7-foot-3, he possesses a rare combination of height and agility. His athletic lineage—being the son of an Olympic swimmer and an Australian champion ironwoman—contributes to his exceptional mobility and endurance. This makes him a formidable presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively.
One of Zikarsky’s standout qualities is his defensive capability. He excels in rim protection, using his height and wingspan to block shots and alter opponents’ attempts around the basket. His ability to move laterally and cover ground quickly also allows him to guard multiple positions, making him a versatile defender.
Offensively, Zikarsky is a work in progress. However, he shows significant promise being an effective rim-runner, particularly in pick-and-roll situations. His size alone allows him to finish strong at the rim, and with further development, he could become a reliable scoring option.
Zikarksy needs to work on extending his range. He doesn't shoot outside of the paint, but if his jumper is developed, he could be a Kristaps Porzingis-esque player, given his mobility and height.
The Nets should pay more attention to Zikarsky, as he could potentially be their selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. Brooklyn has four potential first-rounders in June, but Zikarsky could fall anywhere, as he's ranked 20th in ESPN's most recent mock draft. Marks and company will get a better feel for Zikarsky's abilities, but at just 18 years old, he's a prospect to watch closely.
