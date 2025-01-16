Nets Projected to Grab Score-First Point Guard in Recent Mock Draft
As 2025 kicks off and the NBA season continues, the Brooklyn Nets are starting to shift gears toward the draft amid their 14-27 start. Sitting at 12th in the Eastern Conference at the moment, the Nets are prioritizing the rebuild, selling veterans and stocking up draft picks for the future.
The 2025 NBA Draft is expected to be a lucrative one for Brooklyn, who will likely have four first-round picks. The Nets, who got their own pick back from the Houston Rockets in a trade back in June of 2024, are also expected to have first-round selections from the Rockets, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks. The two picks from the Eastern Conference teams come from the Mikal Bridges trade to New York around the same time as the deal with Houston.
Focusing on the top of the draft, the Nets are expected to get a potential franchise-changing point guard in the high lottery, according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. In his latest NBA mock draft, Brooklyn is expected to take Jeremiah Fears, a freshman point guard from Oklahoma. The first-year Sooner broke out as one of the most electrifying guards in the nation, averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 assists this season.
"Jeremiah Fears' handle, burst, rim explosion, shotmaking flashes and two-way playmaking have scouts thinking top-five potential," Wasserman wrote.
"It's speed and decisiveness with the way he moves off the bounce and gets to spots that suggest he can continue to creating advantages in the NBA."
At 6-foot-4, Fears isn't necessarily a 'small' guard, but he has great acceleration and moves like he's a few inches shorter. Shooting 27.9% from three, there are questions on his shooting ability if he becomes the main option on a team like Brooklyn, but he's had some major performances that say otherwise.
The most notable is his 30-point game in Oklahoma's 87-86 win over Michigan. Fears shot 8-for-12 from the field, 3-for-4 from three, and had a clutch four-point play that gave the Sooner a one-point lead over the Wolverines.
The Nets could take Fears and pair him with fellow scoring machine Cam Thomas. Solidifying the backcourt gives Brooklyn a solid foundation for the future, shifting the focus to finding supporting talent on the wings and in the paint.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.