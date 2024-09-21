Nets Prospect Watch: Who Are the Late-Round Prospects?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to have a slew of first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. After trades with the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks, Brooklyn will have their own selection, the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round pick, the Knicks' first-round pick, and one of either Oklahoma City, Houston, or Phoenix.
The Nets' pick is slated to be in the lottery, and likely even top five. However, the other three picks should end up being late in the first round. Because of this, Brooklyn will need to not only heavily scout the projected top prospects, but late-round steals as well. Who are prospects the Nets could eye?
Carter Bryant | Arizona
Bryant, an incoming freshman for the Arizona Wildcats, is slated to be a mid-to-late first-round pick if he gets enough opportunities this season. The 6-foot-8 forward out of Corona, California was ranked 20th in the 2024 ESPN 100, and already has the frame of an NBA player.
Bryant, although a big player, can score from anywhere on the floor. He possesses a smooth jumper, with the ability to get up high and rebound and block shots.
Isaiah Evans | Duke
Evans is a Duke commit, and that should already attract NBA scouts. The Blue Devils are of course known to breed not just NBA talent, but very good NBA talent. Evans is projected to be one of those.
Nicknamed "Baby Ingram" after All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, Evans earned that from his lanky, 6-foot-7 frame. Out of Huntersville, North Carolina, Evans is smooth, but fundamental. He uses his length to his advantage, but at times he moves like a point guard, loving that Jalen Brunson/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up-and-under finish.
Ian Jackson | North Carolina
Jackson has been just about everywhere in the first round in recent mock drafts. Some have him slated in the top 10, while others don't have him going until the very last pick in the round. Regardless, Jackson should and likely is on the Nets' prospect watch.
Jackson was the seventh-ranked player in the ESPN Top 100, and hails from the Bronx. Going to the Nets would mean the 6-foot-4 guard will have the chance to play in his native city. Narratives aside, Jackson's ability to do just about anything is what got him to the North Carolina Tar Heels. He can attack the rim, facilitate an offense, and defend, which is what he displayed in this year's McDonald's All-American Game.
Jackson is only 19, but he plays like a mature veteran. He usually takes the high-percentage shots, and isn't hesitant to find open teammates moving off the ball. The Nets could use a two-way facilitator like Jackson, and it could happen with any of their first-round selections.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.