What Would a Successful 2025 NBA Draft Look Like for the Nets?
With just nine games remaining in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets will soon shift focus to potentially selecting their next franchise cornerstone. After last night's blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Nets created a three-game gap between they and the Raptors while staying level with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth-best odds in May 12's draft lottery.
As year one of Brooklyn's complete rebuild comes to a close, general manager Sean Marks will look to bolster the roster in hopes of a more competitive second act. Loaded with a near-guaranteed lottery pick, as well as an unprotected New York Knicks first-rounder and a Milwaukee Bucks top-four protected first-rounder, what would be considered a successful haul?
Step one: take the best player available.
Obviously landing either the draft's top prize—Cooper Flagg—or one of the consolations—Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper—would equip the Nets with a projected future superstar, on top of whoever they snag with their other selections. However, if none of the trio is available come Brooklyn's pick, V.J. Edgecomb, Tre Johnson or Derik Queen would all be exciting prospects to add to its already young core.
Step two: find versatile value.
The Washington Wizards traded for the draft rights to Kyshawn George from the Knicks last summer, a young forward who instantly impacted both ends of the floor. Given the Nets' recent defensive woes, finding a similar prospect—and perhaps a true replacement for the departed Dorian Finney-Smith—would be a great decision with the Milwaukee pick.
Step three: shoot strictly for upside.
Finding gems late in the first round is rare, but not impossible. In the league's modern landscape, the following All-Stars and superstars have been drafted after pick 20: Jimmy Butler, Pascal Siakam, Dejounte Murray, Kyle Lowry, Tony Parker, Derrick White and Rajon Rondo. Under Jordi Fernandez's tutelage, whoever the Nets choose with the Knicks' pick acquired in this summer's Mikal Bridges swap should be considered a project. Possibly a guy who will spend time with the Long Island Nets as he refines his skills in hopes of evolving into a real contributor.
While unlikely Marks follows this exact blueprint, if he and Brooklyn manages to come away from the 2025 Draft with high-upside, exciting prospects, fans of the franchise will feel a sense of optimism—especially after enduring the frustration of this past season.