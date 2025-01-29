Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (ankle), Maxwell Lewis (tibia), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Hornets Injuries:
OUT: LaMelo Ball (ankle), Josh Green (foot), Tre Mann (disc), Cody Martin (hernia), Brandon Miller (wrist), Idjane Salaun (G League), Grant Williams (ACL), Mark Wiliams (foot)
When it comes to injury designations, the Brooklyn Nets seem to have met their match in tonight's road contest with the Charlotte Hornets.
Somehow, the hosts have managed to lose just as many key contributors as Brooklyn has, setting the stage for a battle of depth in Charlotte.
For the visiting Nets, Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson will both remain out. An announcement regarding Thomas' status has yet to come, but Jordi Fernandez did offer an update regarding Johnson.
The veteran sharpshooter is set to be reevaluated next week amid a slew of trade rumors.
Unfortunately, Noah Clowney will join Thomas and Johnson in street clothes this evening after spraining his ankle in Saturday night's loss to the Miami Heat.
However, there is some positive news. Ben Simmons will be back in the lineup for the first time since the Nets' falter against the Lakers in Los Angeles, joining D'Angelo Russell in Fernandez's backcourt.
Having a full-strength guard tandem certainly helps mitigate the absence of scoring threats like Thomas and Johnson, but Brooklyn has grown accustomed to dealing with countless injuries. That has been the biggest storyline of the Nets' 2024-25 campaign—one their opponent is now starting to struggle with as well.
The Hornets are decimated.
Much like Brooklyn, they'll be without their top two scoring threats as well. Neither LaMelo Ball nor Brandon Miller will be available this evening, which provides a major boost for a Nets team desperate for some momentum.
Charlotte will also be attempting to fill voids left by Mark Williams, Tre Mann and Josh Green, all of whom are important complimentary pieces to its young star duo.
Each bench will be heavily tested for a battle between two of the bottom-tier Eastern Conference squads in this 7 p.m. EST matchup at the Spectrum Center.
