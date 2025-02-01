Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Johnson (ankle), Maxwell Lewis (tibia), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Rockets Injuries:
OUT: N'Faly Dante (Two-Way), Jack McVeigh (Two-Way), Jabari Smith Jr. (metacarpal)
QUESTIONABLE: Alperen Sengun (calf)
Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets relied on their depth to secure a much-needed blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. Tonight, they'll be forced to replicate that feat.
Tasked with the Houston Rockets, there will be no Cam Thomas, Noah Clowney and possibly most importantly, no Cam Johnson.
The latter two are expected back following the All-Star break per Jordi Fernandez's comments on Thursday morning, but Johnson remains day-to-day with an ankle sprain suffered in Jan 2's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Amid a flurry of trade rumors, Johnson was available in just five of the Nets' January matchups. While his absence is a detriment, at this point the team should be adjusted to life without him as a go-to on the offensive end.
Thus, the Nets' balanced strategy, led by Keon Johnson's 18 points, which saw six players hit double-digits in the scoring column in the previously mentioned triumph over the Hornets will have to be the game plan once again.
On Houston's side of things, the Western Conference's second seed carries two highly impactful designations.
First, Jabari Smith Jr. has already been ruled out ahead of tip-off. The former third-overall selection from the 2022 NBA Draft has not suited up since New Year's Day. Much like Brooklyn with Johnson, it's highly likely the Rockets have already adapted to a rotation without the 6-foot-10 forward.
Second, Alperen Sengun will be a game-time decision. Center's with similar skillsets to his (Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis) have given the Nets fits this season, creating an intriguing storyline to follow as the day progresses
If Sengun is set to play, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe will have their hands full on the defensive end trying to slow down the first-time All-Star.
Tonight is the opening act of Brooklyn's back-to-back home-and-home series with Houston, as the rematch is set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Barclays Center.
