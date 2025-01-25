Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Maxwell Lewis (tibia), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Cam Johnson (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: D'Angelo Russell (personal), Ben Simmons (illness)
Heat Injuries:
OUT: Jimmy Butler (suspension), Keshad Johnson (G League), Josh Richardson (heel), Dru Smith (Achilles), Isaiah Stevens (Two-Way)
AVAILABLE: Tyler Herro (groin)
Another Eastern Conference matchup brings another packed injury report for the Brooklyn Nets.
Just as the team appears to be inching back to full strength, unfortunate setbacks always seem to occur.
Tonight's setback is Cam Johnson, who won't suit up following his 16-point output in Tuesday's home loss to the New York Knicks.
At times this season when neither Johnson or Cam Thomas are available, Brooklyn's offense has been completely out of sorts. Without a true No. 1 scoring threat, Jordi Fernandez has been forced to rely on heavy outputs from Keon Johnson, Noah Clowney or Jalen Wilson. That'll likely be the case this evening.
Joining Johnson in street clothes could potentially be Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell.
The former didn't play in the previously mentioned matchup with the Knicks, but Russell was the Nets' best weapon.
He led Brooklyn with 23 points and 10 assists, possibly leaving Fernandez with a major void in the backcourt if he's unable to play come tip-off.
Luckily, there is one aspect of the injury report that's a positive for the Nets.
Ziaire Williams, possibly Fernandez's top perimeter defender, makes his return to action following a two-game absence.
His availability doesn't make up for the loss of offensive production, but is welcomed nonetheless.
On Miami's side, Jimmy Butler will continue to serve his second suspension of the 2024-25 campaign.
Through much turmoil this year, there's a chance Butler has played his last game in a Heat uniform as the NBA's trade deadline inches closer.
He'll be the only "out" designation that carries much weight, especially as Tyler Herro is set to play.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season as Miami's top option this season, averaging a career-high 24 points on 47.5% shooting.
Nets-Heat is slated for 6 p.m. EST at the Barclays Center.
