Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
February has sparked a bit of a renaissance for the Brooklyn Nets. Once bound for the draft lottery, the franchise finds itself winners in five of its last six contests dating back to Jan. 29. Now sitting just 2.5 games back of a play-in spot, the team welcomes the Philadelphia 76ers to the Barclays Center in hopes of crawling even closer to a potential postseason berth.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as three-point underdogs to the 76ers, and the total over/under is 211.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Out-Scheme the Weakness. Joel Embiid's status for tonight's matchup isn't yet known. Philadelphia did fall to the Toronto Raptors last night, creating the possibility that Embiid sits out the latter half of a back-to-back. However, if he suits up and Nic Claxton — who is currently questionable — doesn't, Brooklyn is at a massive disadvantage. Jordi Fernandez will have to come up with a gameplan that compensates for the mismtach, likely pointing to a heavy dose of Day'Ron Sharpe.
2. Ride the Balanced Attack. In each of the five previously mentioned wins, the Nets have boasted a 20-point scorer just twice. The team's resurgence has largely been due to a gritty yet unselfish approach that often leads to multiple players tallying double-digits in the scoring column come the final buzzer. The game plan has been working, so there's no need to stray away from the winning formula.
3. Let Russell Facilitate. Now that Ben Simmons has officially moved on to LA, Brooklyn is officially without a traditional point guard. D'Angelo Russell has experience at both backcourt spots, but has typically been classified more as a combo guard than a prototypical one. Set to become a free agent this summer if he so chooses, Russell can prove he has the ability to command an offense at a high level in year 10 of his professional career.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (19-34) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (20-33)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Feb. 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the bout with the 76ers, the Nets get a matchup with the current kings of the Eastern Conference. Once the All-Star Weekend festivities have concluded, Brooklyn will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at home next Thursday. The second-to-last meeting between the squads this season is slated for Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
