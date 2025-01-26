D'Angelo Russell's 22 Not Enough to Overcome Heat on Vince Carter Night
Amid a five-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets owned an opportunity to end the skid on the same evening they honored one of the greatest players in franchise history. On Vince Carter's jersey retirement night, Brooklyn couldn't overcome the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat, falling 106-97.
D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 22 points and six assists, but a joint 42-point effort by Tyler Herro and Haywood Highsmith all but neutralized his output. With Carter and Julius Erving sitting courtside together, Jordi Fernandez's squad got off to a rocky offensive start.
Just one of their nine first-quarter three-point attempts dropped as the team clearly lacked a true top-scoring option. Cam Johnson, sidelined for the game, watched from the bench wearing a North Carolina Carter shirt, a nod to the shared alma mater of both him and Vince Carter.
But Herro and the Heat also struggled to score as well, limiting Miami to just a seven-point lead after the first quarter.
Thankfully for Brooklyn, Russell emerged as a go-to weapon in the 12 minutes that followed. The veteran guard poured in 10 points in the second quarter, drilling back-to-back threes that slashed the Nets' deficit from 11 to five in a matter of seconds.
As Russell ran back on defense, he pointed toward Carter’s seat in a nod of respect. Noah Clowney joined in on the action, knocking down three triples of his own and helping Russell power Brooklyn to within four at halftime.
During the break, Carter’s iconic No. 15 jersey was raised to the rafters, forever cementing his legacy with the organization he spent four and a half seasons with.
Following the ceremony, the Nets' offense nearly mirrored its first-half production.
Russell continued to be the lone bright spot, adding another two three-pointers to his tally, while feeding Nic Claxton inside.
Yet, the scoring output quickly grew dry, allowing Miami to capitalize.
Behind Herro, Nikola Jovic and Duncan Robinson, the Heat ripped off a 17-4 run to bury Brooklyn into a 14-point hole heading into the final stanza.
Despite the Nets' deficit swelling to as much as 18, the team refused to back down. Under Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn has embraced a relentless mindset, battling until the final whistle regardless of the scoreboard. That resilience was on full display as they continued to scrap, looking for any opportunity to claw its way back into the game.
Even with their unwavering effort, the Nets' inability to find consistent offense proved too much to overcome. In a frustrating end to Vince Carter Night, Brooklyn's struggles on that end of the floor ultimately sealed its fate. Russell could only do so much on his own, and without a reliable second scoring option, the Nets' field goal percentage settled at 35%.
Tonight's loss dropped Brooklyn to 2-11 in January, as it has endured a rough stretch since the start of the new year. With two games remaining before February begins, the Nets now turn their focus to a home matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Monday before traveling to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Wednesday.
To access the final box score from the Nets' loss to the Heat, click here.
