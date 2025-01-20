Nets Blown Out by Thunder, Lose Eighth of Last Nine Games
Following Friday night's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Brooklyn Nets closed out their six-game road trip with a 127-101 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tasked with overcoming the NBA's top-ranked defense and a team riding a seven-game home winning streak, the Nets were unable to pull off the upset.
In his return to action, Cam Johnson led the way with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting but his performance wasn't enough to topple Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 27-point, 10-assist effort.
From the opening tip, it was clear these teams were trending in opposite directions.
The Thunder, perched atop the Western Conference, could do no wrong. Gilgeous-Alexander and company opened with a blistering 13-2 run, setting the tone for an early blowout at the Paycom Center. They knocked down nine of their first 13 three-point attempts, shooting a staggering 60.9% from the field.
Isaiah Joe accounted for four of those triples, single-handedly outscoring the visitors for most of the first quarter.
For Brooklyn, things couldn’t have started much worse. It took nearly four and a half minutes for the Nets to record a field goal, proving that even Johnson’s return couldn’t spark their stagnant offense.
As Oklahoma City kept pouring it on, the hosts unleashed an 18-0 run, burying the reeling Nets even deeper.
Echoing shades of their franchise-worst loss to the Clippers, Brooklyn entered the second quarter down by 20.
Although Jordi Fernandez’s squad showed some offensive rhythm in the next 12 minutes, it did little to change the scoreboard.
Tosan Evbuomwan was a spark off the bench, tallying seven points on a flawless 3-of-3 shooting, along with three rebounds and two assists in just 12 minutes.
Boosted by improved outside shooting from Cam Johnson and Jalen Wilson, who each knocked down two threes, the Nets fought to trim the deficit to 14.
But Joe buried another triple, giving him 15 points, and Gilgeous-Alexander began to take over.
The duo combined for 30 first-half points, quickly pushing the lead back to 20 by halftime.
Despite not making a dent in OKC's lead, Brooklyn did find some positives offensively.
The pick-and-roll tandem of D'Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton became a go-to for what had been a stagnant Nets' scoring attack, allowing the former to hit the seven-assist mark in the third quarter.
Claxton played beneficiary, raising his point tally to nine on the evening.
Johnson finally got to work as well, posting 15 points through 21 minutes in an attempt to extend his consecutive 20-point-game streak to four.
Still, the scoreboard read a 21-point differential heading into the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, Johnson was unable to generate anything beyond the third frame as the Thunder's reserves continued to have their way with Brooklyn's defense.
The gap ballooned up to as high as 28, signaling concerns on both ends of the floor.
This is now the third straight game the Nets' offense has been far below average, emphasizing a much-needed return from Cam Thomas.
It seems unlikely he'll suit up on Tuesday, but Brooklyn's fanbase will continue to anticipate the electrifying scorer's recovery.
In the meantime, the now-14-29 Nets turn their focus to the New York Knicks in a 7:30 p.m. crosstown clash at the Barclays Center.
To access the final box score from the Nets' loss to the Thunder, click here.
