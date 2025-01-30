Nets Snap Seven-Game Skid, Down Hornets on the Road
Starting a two-game road trip with the threat of an eight-game losing streak looming, the Brooklyn Nets needed to come out swinging against a battered Charlotte Hornets squad. Thankfully, they did, securing a 104-83 win at the Spectrum Center.
Keon Johnson led the Nets with 18 points and five rebounds while Nic Claxton tallied 12 points and six blocks in the skid-breaking performance.
In stark contrast to its performances throughout the month of January, this time it was Brooklyn's opponent that was incredibly shorthanded.
Neither LaMelo Ball nor Brandon Miller were available, sending Charlotte's offense into a spiral from the opening tip.
The Hornets' shooting percentage hovered around the 29% mark through 24 minutes of play, a figure the Nets more than capitalized on.
As Brooklyn welcomed Ben Simmons and Trendon Watford back to the lineup, a much-needed boost was provided to its recently lackluster scoring attack.
Thus, the visitors opened the contest on an 11-2 run and led wire-to-wire throughout the first half.
Johnson headed into the break as the Nets' leading scorer with nine points, leading Jordi Fernandez's offense, which saw every player contribute at least one made field goal in the win/loss.
The Hornets were unable to replicate the balanced approach, surrendering a 16-point lead to Brooklyn by halftime.
Hungry for their first win in over two weeks, the Nets continued to dominate injury-riddled Charlotte into the third quarter.
By halfway through the frame, Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams, and Nic Claxton had all scored in double digits, leaving D'Angelo Russell as the only starter yet to reach at least 10 points.
However, Russell packed the stat-sheet in other aspects.
His seven rebounds and six assists were both team-highs through three quarters as Tosan Evbuomwan made up for Russell's lack of scoring.
Brooklyn's newfound spark off the bench did exactly what he has been doing since his arrival, providing versatility on both ends of the floor while being a reliable shot-maker.
The Nets' 16-point advantage ballooned up to 21 heading into the fourth quarter, signaling the potential for their second double-digit win since Nov. 27's triumph over the Phoenix Suns.
But the Hornets didn't go away quietly.
Four minutes into the fourth, Charlotte rallied with a 10-2 run fueled by Vasilije Micic and Josh Okogie triples, as well as an emphatic dunk from Moussa Diabate.
Simmons instantly responded by converting a crucial and-one off a nifty inlet pass, quickly halting the hosts' momentum.
Back-to-back three-pointers from Wilson and Evbuomwan built the lead back up to 20, and with under four minutes remaining in regulation, Brooklyn's fanbase awaited the third victory of the new year.
In a complete and all-around showing, the Nets saw six players tally 10 points or more, an impressive feat considering their injury circumstances.
Defeating a compromised Hornets roster that was left without their top two weapons isn't the most glamorous achievement, but provided momentum for a reeling Brooklyn squad nonetheless.
The team now travels to Houston for the opening act of a home-and-home series with the Rockets on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.
