Nets Spoil Henderson's Career-Night, End Five-Game Skid
Searching for redemption from Sunday night's overtime falter in Salt Lake City, the Brooklyn Nets snapped their five-game losing streak by discarding the Portland Trail Blazers 132-114, their most in a regulation finish this year.
Cam Johnson led the way with 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting, willing the Nets past the Blazers despite a career-high 39 points from Scoot Henderson.
Early on, it wasn’t immediately clear that these squads sit at the bottom of their respective conferences.
Right out of the gates, Ben Simmons showcased his offensive prowess, spearheading the Nets’ attack by pushing the tempo at every opportunity.
His eagerness to accelerate the pace opened up opportunities from beyond the arc, where both teams were connecting at an impressive clip.
Despite Cam Johnson and D’Angelo Russell making their long-awaited returns, Jordi Fernandez’s crew leaned on a balanced effort to counter Portland’s dynamic two-man show.
Behind Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson, Brooklyn rattled in eight of its 13 attempts from three in the opening frame, resulting in a 40-point first quarter, tying its season-high.
However, Henderson's 25-point explosion kept the Blazers competitive. The team hit seven triples and ensured the visitors couldn’t build a lead larger than 16 through the first half.
Joining the third overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft was Toumani Camara, a fellow draftee who contributed 19 points while torching the Nets from deep.
By halftime, the teams had combined for 22 made threes, but a 14-3 run by the hosts cut Brooklyn's lead to just five.
As Henderson cooled off, Johnson got back to doing what he does best.
Picking up right where he left off prior to getting injured, the crafty forward was unstoppable in the third quarter.
Whether it was adding to the already monstrous shooting numbers from deep or slamming it home off inlet passes from Simmons, Johnson's scoring tally rose to 20 on the evening.
Alongside him was Noah Clowney, bouncing back from his scoreless outing in Salt Lake City. The 20-year-old looked much more like the player who erupted for 29 points against the Detroit Pistons. He continued the three-point barrage, emerging as an offensive spark in the third quarter.
The Nets got the lead back up to 10, carrying a 98-88 advantage into the final stanza
Thanks to a heavy dose of Russell down the stretch, Brooklyn maintained its double-digit lead for the majority of the fourth quarter with an evident hunger for its first win since Jan. 2.
In what’s been a rough start to the new year for the Nets, their energy was visibly improved from the previous struggles. Fernandez’s squad played with chemistry and unselfishness, looking more like a playoff contender than an Eastern Conference bottom-feeder.
Having ended their losing streak at five Brooklyn kicks off the second half of this West Coast road trip tomorrow in Los Angeles against the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. EST.
To access the final box score from the Nets' win over the Trail Blazers, click here.
