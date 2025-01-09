Shorthanded Nets Drop Third Straight, Fall to Pistons
Heading into tonight's matchup facing the threat of a three-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Detroit Pistons 113-98. The "Brooklyn Grit" was on full display in the contest's opening minutes, but Brooklyn was quickly overwhelmed by an up-and-coming Detroit squad.
Left with only eight available players due to 10 "out" designations, Head Coach Jordi Fernandez was put in a difficult position.
His squad was tasked with toppling the ninth-seeded Pistons, who've achieved a .500 record through 36 games.
Practically everything was working against the Nets early, but their rookie lead man showed exactly why he was brought in.
Fernandez's impact was evident. Ziaire Williams, Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin's high defensive intensity prevented Detroit's stars from generating much on the offensive end.
Still, without Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell or Ben Simmons, the Nets' offense quickly began spiraling.
The hosts fell down by as much as 11 until Isaiah Stewart was assessed a flagrant for elbowing Noah Clowney in the throat.
Last year's first-rounder took Stewart's actions personally, promptly ripping off a 7-2 run all on his own immediately following the cheap shot.
Clowney emerged as Brooklyn's go-to guy, heading into the break with 15 points and three rebounds in what was arguably the best 17 minutes of his young career.
Martin chipped in six points, while Nic Claxton added eight of his own. However, Malik Beasley's 16-point explosion proved too much for the Nets, leaving them trailing 59-49 at halftime.
Much of the same continued into the third quarter, but the Pistons finally got a spark from Cade Cunningham. The first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft elevated the pace, helping the visitors secure a 38-to-13 edge in transition points.
Alongside Cunningham was Simone Fontecchio, who guided Detroit to a 9-0 run amid a near-five-minute-long scoring drought for Brooklyn.
Following the highly competitive first half, the Nets faced a 21-point hole heading into the final frame.
The contest was effectively decided from that point, marking the second time since the new year that Brooklyn's comeback hopes were extinguished with an entire quarter remaining.
To be clear, this wasn't due to a lack of effort. Fernandez's squad gave it their all, but with only eight players available, stealing a game from a conference rival is a tall order.
Clowney finished with 29 points, but the absence of a true second option rendered his performance ineffective. While it was encouraging for his future development, it couldn't save the Nets on Wednesday evening
Now losers of three straight, Brooklyn turns its focus to Friday night's road matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, the first of six games on their West Coast swing.
To access the final box score from the Nets' loss to the Pistons, click here.
