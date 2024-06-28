Los Angeles Lakers Have Interest in Trading for Nets' Cam Johnson
In the 2023 offseason, Cam Johnson not only played for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup on their way to a fourth-place finish, but he also signed a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets forward signed a four-year $108 million deal, meaning he now has three years remaining on that contract. Now, according to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Lakers are among the teams expected to be interested in his services via trade.
Johnson is the quintessential 3-and-D player, knocking down the three at 39% for his career. Although trade rumors have not picked up regarding Johnson leaving the Nets, it's safe to say that Brooklyn could have an interest in moving him after recently trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. Bridges arrived in Brooklyn during the 2022-23 campaign with Johnson from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal, sending Kevin Durant to Phoenix.
With a new head coach, JJ Redick, revealing that the Lakers's goal is to win a championship in his first press conference, Johnson could very well be a part of those plans. He was crucial in helping the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021 and last season he averaged roughly 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists for Brooklyn on 45% shooting from the field.
