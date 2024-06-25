NBA Mock Trade: Nets Get Younger, Pacers Get Older
It seems like the Brooklyn Nets have been rumored to make a trade with just about every team in the NBA. With the draft coming up, and stars hitting the trade and free agency markets, Brooklyn is a prime team to make a deal with, considering they have a mix of young assets and solid veterans.
The Indiana Pacers just had their best season in a decade. After a 47-35 regular season, they took advantage of injuries to key players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard against the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, as well as Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, among others in the second round to get to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Despite a sweep to the Boston Celtics, Indiana should look to build more talent around Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Their starting lineup played incredibly in the postseason, and one player absent for the run could be on the move.
Bennedict Mathurin had a dip in scoring this past season, his second in the league. He went from averaging 16.7 points as a rookie, to 14.5 as a sophomore. With his injury late in the season not affecting the Pacers' postseason, it's possible they could test his trade value and see if they can get more win-now talent.
The Nets would have exactly that. Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith are two of the highest-valued veterans that could be on the trade block this summer. Bridges is a two-way star, while Finney-Smith is one of the best all-around defenders in the NBA. Indiana, having finished 24th in defensive rating this past season, could use their services.
Nets receive: Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, Isaiah Jackson, 2025 first-round pick (unprotected), 2027 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick (36th overall)
Pacers: receive: Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith
The Pacers would give up three of their youngest players to get older, but it's a sacrifice you have to make to add star power like Bridges. Sheppard and Jackson, although bench pieces, contributed to their ECF run, with very friendly salaries, combining to make $14.2 million per year because of their rookie salaries. The only caveat is that Mathurin is up for a new contract after the 2024-25 season, and Jackson would only get traded if he exercised his player option this summer.
The trades get the Nets younger, and thrust them into rebuild mode, with two young stars in Mathurin and Cam Thomas at the helm. Brooklyn would instantly have one of the youngest cores in the league, which could make it easier for head coach Jordi Fernandez to implement that fast, unselfish offense he's been preaching.
Brooklyn wouldn't get a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, but they would have two unprotected picks in two of the following three from the Pacers. The trade would make the Nets one of the richest teams in terms of draft capital.
