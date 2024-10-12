Nets HC 'Liked What He Saw' in Simmons-Schröder Backcourt
Despite a small sample size, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez is sticking with his preseason experiment.
On Oct. 5, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that the franchise will begin 2024-25 by rolling out a "dual point guard" lineup featuring both Dennis Schröder and Ben Simmons. While the decision didn't lead to a victory in Brooklyn's first preseason matchup, Fernandez "liked what he saw" from the duo in the 115-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
"Jordi Fernandez said the Nets will continue with the 2-PG starting lineup of Dennis Schröder and Ben Simmons," Evan Barnes of Newsday posted on X. "[He] liked what he saw in the preseason opener."
Barnes added that Schröder is "comfortable" with the idea of playing alongside another facilitator, citing his experiences with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chris Paul, and the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.
Fernandez's decision shouldn't be judged based on one preseason showing. While appearing wonky on paper, the guards' playstyles complement one another. Schröder makes up for what Simmons lacks in shooting ability, while Simmons compensates for Schröder's below-average defensive capabilities.
While Schröder isn't new to Brooklyn, Simmons' injury history made it hard to develop chemistry between the guards in 2023-24. He only appeared in 15 games last season, which coincided with Schröder's inaugural season with the Nets. As the two gain more floortime together, Fernandez's experiment will begin to pay off.
Brooklyn takes on the Washington Wizards in their second preseason matchup on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.