Nets Reportedly 'Asking for at Least Two First Round Picks' for Cam Johnson
In an attempt to continue their near-perfect beginning to what will be a grueling rebuild, the Brooklyn Nets are seeking the highest possible return in exchange for Cameron Johnson. Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Brooklyn is attempting to cash in yet again after dealing Mikal Bridges for a king's ransom.
"“Nothing has changed really with Brooklyn," he said on the “Stiles and Watkins” show. "There’s been teams that have talked to the Nets about what they would be wanting for those players (Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith).”
If the Nets can emerge from the offseason with three-to-four additional first-round picks through Johnson and Finney-Smith deals, the future will look even brighter than it already appears.
"Obviously, the Nets are looking for draft picks at this time and for a player like Cam Johnson, after seeing what they just got for Mikal Bridges, they’re going to be asking for at least two first round picks.”
Each player will need to be sent to teams with specific goals to maximize Brooklyn's value. Johnson, a 28-year-old offensive weapon would fit perfectly on a young playoff-hopeful. Think Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings or Orlando Magic. Finney-Smith, a 31-year-old among the league's elite defenders, should be highly-coveted from current title contenders. The Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers all appear to be possible suitors.
General manager Sean Marks has the opportunity to conclude the 2024 offseason by stockpiling even more draft picks than he already has, setting up the Nets to rival the Oklahoma City Thunder's pile of assets.
