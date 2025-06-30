Nets Rookie Ben Saraf Issues Goodbye to Former Team Upon Arriving in Brooklyn
On June 25, the Brooklyn Nets selected Ben Saraf with their No. 26 pick. Saraf was not in attendance for his selection, but has reportedly arrived in Brooklyn earlier today.
Saraf spent two seasons in professional leagues prior to his selection, first with Kiryat Ata in the IBSL in Israel and secondly for Ratiopharm Ulm in EuroCup in Germany. As a teenager, Saraf moved from Israel to Germany to pursue higher level basketball and he delivered in his one season making himself a first-round draft pick.
Saraf was not the only Israeli selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, as the Nets took Danny Wolf one pick later to team the two up. They join Portland's Deni Avdija as the only players in the league with Israeli descent.
While the pick received a fair amount of backlash from fans, Saraf's experience playing at the professional level should enhance his developmental process. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez and general manager Sean Marks were adamant about selecting players who play the game the "right way" and Saraf fits the bill as a do-it-all point guard.
“If you want something you’ve never had, you have to do something you’ve never done,” Fernandez said.
This quote was not directed at Brooklyn's historic 5 first-round draft picks, but it fits the bill none the less. Nets fans can see what Saraf brings to the table as a scorer and playmaker come July 10 when Summer League starts.