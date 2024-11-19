Nets Starting to Fall to Expectations After Loss to Knicks
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the New York Knicks last night, 114-104. The Nets have now lost three straight games and sit at a 5-9 record on the season.
This was Brooklyn's second straight loss to the Knicks after a heartbreaking 124-122 loss on Friday night. After exceeding expectations to start the season, the Nets are now 10th in the Eastern Conference and are one loss back of the 14th seed.
Despite Brooklyn's recent losses, the team has still been competitive, holding its own against some of the better teams in the league. The Nets are 10th in offensive rating (114.3) and average 111.4 points per game.
Even though it's looking like the Nets will not be as competitive as fans thought at the very beginning of the season, it's relieving for the long run. Brooklyn doesn't have the roster to compete in the playoffs and have their own pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with other teams' selections.
Even with a 5-9 start, the Nets' veterans are playing well, which should warrant solid trade return packages for the future. Dennis Schroder, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith have all been putting up good stats on both sides of the floor, something playoff teams need. Bojan Bogdanovic is also someone who could get traded before the February deadline.
A rebuild can't happen in one offseason. It takes time to build a team, and the Nets are already laying a solid foundation for the future. With the number of draft picks they have, along with a young star in Cam Thomas, Brooklyn has a bright future that will come sooner with losing now.
