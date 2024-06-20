2024 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Could Trade In, Swing on High-Upside Guard
Presently without a single selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets have some work to do if they wish to secure one of this year's prospects.
Moving heaven and earth to trade into the lottery wouldn't be the wisest move, especially given the lack of difference-making talent on the roster already. But, moving into the end of the first round could provide massive excitement for Nets fans.
This current roster needs as much youthful, raw talent as it can get. The reasoning is twofold, as one of the younger guys could blossom into a star, allowing Brooklyn to stay away from the huge trades that have plagued the franchise in recent memory. On the other hand, if one of the younger guys appear to be on the brink of a breakout, they could be used as bait in a deal for Mikal Bridges' co-star.
While taking these two options and the cost to secure his services into account, the Nets should be going after Pittsburgh guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington.
The 18-year-old has been projected to land anywhere from 12 to 26 in recent mocks, which could play directly into Brooklyn's hands. A package involving Dorian Finney-Smith and the Philadelphia 76ers' 2027 first round pick would likely be enough to trade into the 16-30 range, giving the Nets the right to take Carrington.
He would fit perfectly next to Cam Thomas in the backcourt. His size provides elite versatility, allowing him to play both on and off the ball depending on the situation. Despite a somewhat low 32.2% from three in his lone season in college, he does possess the range to translate to the professional level. Carrington is a do-it-all guard who could be a steal for the right price.
The Nets lack a true facilitator. Thomas is more of a scorer, and despite expressing a desire to stick around for the long haul, Dennis Schröder is not the answer at the starting point guard spot next season.
Carrington's ceiling is high. If general manager Sean Marks sees his potential, Brooklyn could come away with one of the biggest bargains in recent Nets history.
