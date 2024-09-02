52 Days to Tip-Off: What's Left on Nets' Agenda?
The Brooklyn Nets currently boast two heavily rumored trade targets, one buyout candidate and two players over the legal roster limit. With just under 2 months until the regular season is officially underway, general manager Sean Marks has some tough decisions to make.
First, he must decide what the future holds for Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson. The two have been subject to trade talks ever since Mikal Bridges was dealt to the New York Knicks, yet Brooklyn hasn't publicly expressed any desire to make a move.
Second, a plan needs to be set in place for Bojan Bogdanovic. Much like Finney-Smith and Johnson, rumors have emerged but nothing has been officially reported. Bogdanovic carries a $19 million contract for 2024-25, and may be too old to fit the Nets' timeline. Now in a full-fledged rebuild, cutting the reunion short may be optimal for both sides.
Finally, Brooklyn sits with 17 on their roster, two over what the NBA allows. Jaylen Martin's spot could be in jeopardy due to the lack of possibility he cracks the rotation. If he is either cut, waived or brought back on a two-way deal, that still leaves the Nets one man over the limit. This is where a trade of either of the two veteran forwards or buyout/trade of Bogdanovic could provide the franchise with some relief. Of those three options, cutting Bogdanovic loose and retianing Finney-Smith and Johnson for future trades appears to be the smartest option.
The Nets season opener is slated for Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. against the Atlanta Hawks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.