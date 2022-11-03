Adam Silver Reacts to Kyrie Irving Not Apologizing Over Antisemitic Tweet

When Kyrie Irving tweeted about the movie he did, many Jewish people around the world were looking for an apology because they felt hurt - including NBA Comissioner Adam Silver

Reporters have asked Irving time and time again if he wanted to apologize for the people he hurt, to which he continues to refuse. It's caused Adam Silver to make a statement, claiming that he'll meet with Irving.

"Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver said in a statement. "While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation."

It's hard to tell why exactly Kyrie Irving won't apologie - whether it's pride, or if he truly thinks he did nothing wrong. The NBA has likely met swift action in other instances of racism like Donald Sterling or Robert Sarver, but players have remained incredibly quiet on what Kyrie Irving posted. Both sides have been disappointing, both Irving and the NBA itself. The reaction from the league is incredibly late and will make anything feel forced, instead of an actual punishment or learning experience.

