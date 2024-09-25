Analyst: Nets Should Explore Dennis Schroder Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are about to embark on a new season with a lot of unknowns other than the fact that the team isn't expected to be very good.
The Nets are expected to be a seller between now and the February trade deadline, with several veterans expected to be on the block.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that Dennis Schroder should be part of the players that are on their way out the door.
"The best thing for the Brooklyn Nets this season is to be as bad as possible while trying to develop the young talent on their roster," Swartz writes. "Schröder, 31, is on an expiring $13 million contract. He's not going to re-sign on a rebuilding Nets team, so even netting a second-round pick for his services would be better than nothing for Brooklyn."
Trading expiring deals won't warrant a huge return, but something is better than nothing for the Nets, a team that didn't bring in a single draft pick this past season.
That will change for the Nets a year from now, so having as many chances to hit on a draft pick is important. The potential of that young player will help the organization far more than Schroder in a year where the team isn't expected to win much at all.
