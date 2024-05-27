Analyzing Brooklyn Nets Forward Dorian Finney-Smith’s Trade Value
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith is reportedly a strong candidate to be moved from the team this offseason, via Evan Sidery on X. The seven-year forward was packaged to Brooklyn from Dallas in the Kyrie Irving-Mavericks trade, and averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 42.1% shooting and 34.8% from deep during the 2023-24 season.
Finney-Smith was rumored to be traded by this year's deadline, but the Nets reportedly rejected an offer of two first-round picks, keeping him for the rest of the season, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
DFS is one of the better three-and-D forwards in the NBA, with an emphasis on the defense. After being dealt from Dallas, the Mavericks' defense suffered significantly, causing them to miss the postseason in 2023. The Nets' defensive rating stood at 115.4, good for 20th in the league, but it's important to note that he was not a starter, playing less than 30 minutes per game.
Despite his impact on the other side of the floor, to have rejected two first-round picks for someone of Finney-Smith's caliber is ludicrous. The Florida product is likely included in that package with rumors of Mikal Bridges getting dealt flurrying this offseason.
However, analyzing Finney-Smith's trade value on its own is crucial to curating trade packages that include him. Unfortunately, that offer for two first-round picks was probably the best the Nets will ever have for him.
Finney-Smith is considered to be nearing the older side of the NBA age range. At 31, there isn't much room for improvement, and it's already established that he isn't more than a glue guy who can do the little things in a deep playoff run.
With that being said, that still holds solid value in today's NBA. In a game driven by complex offenses and talented scorers, great perimeter defenders are getting harder to come by. DFS can be a starting forward on a playoff team, no doubt.
The contract situation also comes into play. Finney-Smith will make $14.9 million for the 2024-25 season, and has a $15.3 million player option for 2025-26. He'll likely opt into that year, as he would be pushing 33 years old by then. The point is that teams will not have to worry too much about his contract if they want to trade for him.
Taking all of this into account, Finney-Smith's maximum trade value would probably be a top-ten protected pick, but realistically he's worth a late first-rounder to a playoff team. For Brooklyn, a team that will decide whether to go full throttle into a rebuild or playoff contention, trading him brings back a slight draft capital to a team starving for it.
