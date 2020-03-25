Nets Insider
Top Stories
News

Another Member of the Nets Community Tests Positive for COVID-19

Eric Webb

As we’re in the midst of this global pandemic, named COVID-19, it seems like every day there are new developments about it and faces linked to this virus. Today, the latest known face to be linked to it is former Nets center, Jason Collins.

The 13-year NBA veteran announced today that he tested positive for the rapidly spreading virus that has affected many others in the NBA community since C Rudy Gobert first tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.

So far others to test positive include the following: Gobert’s All-Star teammate G Donovan Mitchell, Pistons F Christian Wood, four players on the Brooklyn Nets, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization and two players within the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

There are so many unknowns when it comes to this virus and that has been what is so frightening for many who in some way shape or form have been affected by this thing.

Fortunately though for those wondering what this virus looks like up close, Collins also revealed on Twitter the symptoms he’s experienced from it.

“I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game,” said Collins. “I had my first symptoms on March 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.”

Since then Collins has been at home self-quarantining and resting. He also revealed that this started by him taking a trip to the emergency room due to tightness in his chest.

If he did in fact catch this virus while in New York, here is some useful information about how this thing has affected the Empire state.

So far there are more than 35,164 confirmed cases across the whole country and New York has over 12,000 of those cases.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dinwiddie Speaks On Insider Trading and How It's An Ethical Dilemma

Insider trading pre-coronavirus

Eric Webb

Nets issue statement to defend testing players for COVID-19 through private company

The Brooklyn Nets revealed whey their players were tested before the majority of general public.

Rick Laughland

No NBA Games, Now No Training Facilities Either as COVID-19 Continues To Spread

No NBA Games, Now No Training Facilities Either as COVID-19 Continues To Spread

Eric Webb

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio rightfully blasts Nets for getting coronavirus tests while thousands in public go untested

The Brooklyn Nets are under fire from New York City's Mayor.

Rick Laughland

Wilson Chandler Not Allowed to Quarantine, According to Building Manager

Wilson Chandler told to stay away from residence due to Nets players testing positive for Coronavirus

Eric Webb

BREAKING: Kevin Durant Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

First reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania Tuesday afternoon.

Rob Lep

Brooklyn Nets announce four players have tested postitive for Coronavirus

The Nets are being impacted by the global pandemic.

Rick Laughland

Could June NBA Return Mean An Early Return For Kevin Durant As Well?

Could Durant come back early? Yes? No? Maybe so?

Eric Webb

NBA hiatus could spell potential return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets

Nets fans can dream, can't they?

Rick Laughland

Nets Win Over the Lakers Means More Than You Think

Nets could win it all pretty soon

Eric Webb