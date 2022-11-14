Anthony Davis Reveals Motivation for Big Game Against Brooklyn Nets

No team in the NBA needed a win more desperately than the Los Angeles Lakers, and that's exactly what they got - unfortunately, that win came at the expense of the Brooklyn Nets. Anthony Davis easily had his best game of the season and was absolutely dominant against the Nets, but he had some extra motivation that fans may not have known about.

"I was watching the Packers game before today and Aaron Rodgers threw a slant to Allen Lazard for like 40 yards, flexing all that," Davis said. Got me some motivation before the game. I'm trying to dominate, be dominant, knowing that we had to get this win, especially with LeBron out."

Anthony Davis was the definition of dominant against the Nets, putting up 37 points and 18 rebounds on 15/25 FGs. Davis' performance snapped the Lakers out of their five-game losing streak and gave the Nets their first bad loss in the past two weeks.

For now, the Brooklyn Nets will have to use this defeat to come out even more focused and motivated. Granted, they were missing Seth Curry and on the second night of a road back-to-back, but losing against a Lakers team with only two wins is never a good thing. Next up for the Nets is the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Sacramento will prove to be an even bigger challenge than the Lakers, finally reaching a 6-6 record, so the Nets need to be ready.

