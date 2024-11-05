Balanced Scoring Gives Brooklyn Nets Win Over Grizzlies
The Brooklyn Nets narrowly beat the Memphis Grizzlies last night, 106-104. In a tight game throughout, Brooklyn outlasted Memphis despite being outscored in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies had an opportunity to win after Cameron Johnson was blocked with seconds to go.
Even though it was a sloppy ending to the game for the Nets, the biggest positive was the balanced scoring. The chemistry of this group has been on display throughout the season, but the sets they run speak volumes to the players and coaches of a team that was expected to have the worst record in the league.
Dennis Schroder, who came up with a clutch layup to cap off the Nets' night at 106 points, put 20 of his own to go along with six assists. He has shined as the team's floor general, averaging 19.9 points and 7.2 assists so far.
Johnson matched Schroder with 20 points of his own and did so on 8-of-11 shooting. Dorian Finney-Smith was the team's third-leading scorer with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Brooklyn's veterans have emerged as some of the best role players in the NBA. While the Nets sit at .500 to start the season, the veterans being able to showcase prowess makes the situation even better for GM Sean Marks if he wants to make a trade.
It's only the beginning of the season, and if Brooklyn ends up being the team everyone thought they were, a trade would still bring back even more assets for the future. For now, appreciate Jordi Fernandez's offense.
