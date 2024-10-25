Barclays Center to Debut Two New Clubs for Nets' Opener
The Brooklyn Nets may be in the midst of a rebuild, but that doesn't stop the Barclays Center from improving.
The arena has been the Nets' home for the previous 12 seasons, and this year Barclays Center will debut something special. The Nets' home opener is Sunday, Oct. 27 against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it will also be the debut of two new clubs at the arena.
According to the Sports Business Journal, the new additions are part of the largest renovation project in the arena's 12-year history. This is the first part of a five-year, $100 million project. The clubs being debuted are the Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key. These premium clubs will give fans a new experience, with seating, bars, and restrooms.
Memberships for The Row, which seats up to 192 people, start at $33,000. For The Key, which holds a maximum of 252 people, it starts at $12,500.
“We’ve started to dissect what this can look like,” said BSE Global Chief Hospitality Officer Shanon Ferguson. “We’re 12 years in now, and it’s time for us to start revisiting what we offer in this space. And we want to make sure we’re staying ahead of any curve.”
The Key will have interactive games, a media wall displaying views of the game, and of course a bar. The Toki Row is focused on design, featuring pieces from local artist Adam Pendleton.
The Nets will have two straight home games following tonight's matchup against the Orlando Magic. After the Bucks, Brooklyn will host the Denver Nuggets.
