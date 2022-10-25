Ben Simmons Calls Fouling Out Against Ja Morant 'Bulls**t'

Ben Simmons has had some trouble fouling out in this early season, but the most recent one against the Memphis Grizzlies was the most egregious - Simmons agrees.

Simmons' sixth foul was unexpectedly called against him when he barely made contact against Morant, in a move that Morant said he baited from the last time they played. Despite Morant's savvy, Simmons was incredibly unhappy with the call.

“It wasn’t a foul," Simmons said. "He called it a foul, made a mistake. It is what it is. Really frustrating. But all I can do now is support my team from the bench. But f–k yeah it’s frustrating. It’s not a foul. That was bulls–t. It’s frustrating because it’s a late game, it’s fourth quarter, it’s a physical close game. It’s the NBA. This is not college. It’s not high school. Some people are going to get hit, some people will bleed. It’s basketball.”

As much as one could argue that Ben Simmons should play a bit smarter with five fouls, it's also very easy to argue that referees shouldn't call a foul that weak. Typically a referee would swallow their whistle when a game is that close in the fourth quarter, but calls have been very inconsistent this season - which usually happens at the start of the season. Expect to see more angry players in the first few weeks of the season, but regardless, Ben Simmons needs to get his timing down better.

