Ben Simmons Injury Status vs Hawks Revealed

After missing the last four games, Ben Simmons is officially listed as available to play against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Yuta Watanabe however, remains out.

Despite missing Ben Simmons the last four games, the Brooklyn Nets have played some great basketball, winning five out of the last six games. These wins are against the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn's only loss in this span was against the Boston Celtics, a team that's clearly just demolishing everyone right now - including the Phoenix Suns.

This isn't to say that the Brooklyn Nets are a better team without Ben Simmons, it's just that they've finally started to figure things out. Right now, the Nets are a good team, but the Celtics showed that the Nets aren't a great team yet. With the addition of Simmons defensively, hopefully, it can bolster the Nets to go from good to great.

Ben Simmons himself had finally started to get his groove back prior to his injury after beating the Orlando Magic on November 28. In the last 10 games, Simmons was averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks. They're not all-star numbers by any means, but it's clear that he's starting to get his legs back. Hopefully, Simmons can stay healthy and really show what he's capable of by mid-season.

